4,866 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,857,498. The company has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

