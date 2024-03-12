4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $48,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,062.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $10,546,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,247,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,961,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $48,422.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $48,062.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 712,884 shares of company stock worth $14,989,508. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 580.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.86. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $35.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

