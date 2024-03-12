509 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Purchased by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 509 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,231,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 52,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 33,865 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,927,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MANH

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $256.92. 85,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,062. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.81 and a 1-year high of $266.94. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.54.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.