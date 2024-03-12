62,690 Shares in Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS) Bought by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGAS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Verde Clean Fuels in the second quarter worth $1,272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Verde Clean Fuels in the third quarter worth $642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verde Clean Fuels in the second quarter worth $526,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Verde Clean Fuels in the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Verde Clean Fuels in the second quarter worth $198,000. 4.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verde Clean Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGAS opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

