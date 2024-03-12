70,913 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 102.3% in the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 15.9% in the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after buying an additional 95,725 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,998,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.35. 244,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.40.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. UBS Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

