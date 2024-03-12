8,283 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,283 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in GSK in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.82%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

