9,536 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $333.80. The stock had a trading volume of 482,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,254. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $337.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

