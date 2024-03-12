A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Free Report) to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 522 ($6.69) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

A.G. BARR Company Profile

LON:BAG opened at GBX 526 ($6.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £589.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,753.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33. A.G. BARR has a fifty-two week low of GBX 446 ($5.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 585 ($7.50). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 535.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 509.90.

(Get Free Report)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.