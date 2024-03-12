A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Free Report) to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 522 ($6.69) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, February 1st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on A.G. BARR
A.G. BARR Stock Performance
A.G. BARR Company Profile
A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than A.G. BARR
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- What are earnings reports?
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.