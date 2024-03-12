A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCAW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 3,533.3% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
A SPAC I Acquisition Stock Down 16.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ASCAW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 126,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,583. A SPAC I Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
A SPAC I Acquisition Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than A SPAC I Acquisition
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Active Rebound: 2 Discrete Semiconductor Stocks Making Moves
Receive News & Ratings for A SPAC I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A SPAC I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.