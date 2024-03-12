A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCAW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 3,533.3% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A SPAC I Acquisition Stock Down 16.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASCAW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 126,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,583. A SPAC I Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

A SPAC I Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries in the United States and Asia.

