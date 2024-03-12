Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

AAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Aaron’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Aaron’s Stock Down 2.6 %

AAN stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.49 million, a PE ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 1.32. Aaron’s has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 625.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aaron’s news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 94,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after acquiring an additional 39,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 221,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 94,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,249,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after buying an additional 61,013 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

