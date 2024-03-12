ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $546,248.33 and approximately $6.08 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00017224 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00025342 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,810.83 or 0.99835188 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00180998 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000548 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $16.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

