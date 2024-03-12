abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Holdings Lifted by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 763,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,599 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $13,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 422,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 171,579 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 429,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 42,767 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 716,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOL stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,052,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,544. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

