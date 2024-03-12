Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,910 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after acquiring an additional 85,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,311,000 after acquiring an additional 120,822 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after acquiring an additional 647,278 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ASO traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.86. The stock had a trading volume of 480,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,142. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASO

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

