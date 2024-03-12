Acala Token Achieves Market Cap of $173.66 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $173.66 million and approximately $66.61 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00017291 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00025599 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001759 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,469.03 or 0.99832800 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00182469 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009251 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

