Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720,647 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 0.7% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,388,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2,444.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN traded up $7.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.37. The stock had a trading volume of 829,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.39. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.