ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Trading 6.1% Higher

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.75. 8,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 83,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $20,719,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 235,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

