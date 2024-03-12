Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMS. Stephens upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.13.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $160.37 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $168.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.90%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,116,000 after acquiring an additional 761,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after acquiring an additional 735,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $88,640,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at $70,816,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.