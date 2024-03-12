Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 80,988 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,743 shares of company stock valued at $32,503,718 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.41. 17,230,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,424,813. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.51 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $315.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.16, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.