Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Shares of AVK stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 28,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.15.
In other news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 7,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $80,010.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,087 shares in the company, valued at $380,751.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
