Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Position Lowered by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57,059 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $11,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,474,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,537,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,188,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,863,000 after acquiring an additional 120,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.10.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.