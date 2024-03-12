Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

