Air Lease Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Air Lease has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Air Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Air Lease to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

AL stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.27. 243,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,471. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $45.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $482,745.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,081.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,447 shares of company stock worth $3,174,655 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 421.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

