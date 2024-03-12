AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.75 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$8.50 to C$6.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered shares of AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.75.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BOS

AirBoss of America Trading Up 0.4 %

AirBoss of America Announces Dividend

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$5.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.13. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$3.65 and a 12-month high of C$8.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.