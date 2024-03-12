Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 622,959 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.15% of Akoustis Technologies worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKTS. Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 984,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after buying an additional 965,177 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,082,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,802,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 476,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

AKTS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 57,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,899. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.82. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, EVP David Aichele purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 334,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,311. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth Boller acquired 60,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 214,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,478.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Aichele acquired 80,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 334,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,311. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $750,000. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.