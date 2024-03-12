Alamar Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,015 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 76,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,445,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.79. The stock had a trading volume of 886,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $159.51.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

