Alamar Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,312 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Selective Insurance Group makes up 3.1% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Selective Insurance Group worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.25. The company had a trading volume of 47,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.31. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $108.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

