Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises 3.4% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Centene by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Centene by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Centene by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 677,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 471,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,473,000 after purchasing an additional 85,696 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.48. 1,341,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.