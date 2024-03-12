Alamar Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions comprises 2.0% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,200. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.55 and its 200-day moving average is $100.99. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $118.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

