Alamar Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess makes up approximately 1.4% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MKTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.89.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $222.12. The company had a trading volume of 174,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,249. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.89 and a 200 day moving average of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.