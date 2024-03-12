Alamar Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,335 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 3.6% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $197.99. 518,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,007. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $198.98. The company has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.59.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.17.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

