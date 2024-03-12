Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Alamar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.39. 438,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,635. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average is $74.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

