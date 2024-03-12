Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna cut Alaska Air Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Melius cut Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ALK opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,461,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,225,000 after acquiring an additional 47,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after buying an additional 660,917 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,439,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,543,000 after buying an additional 660,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,105,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,323,000 after buying an additional 91,940 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,811,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,861,000 after buying an additional 1,495,311 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

