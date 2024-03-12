Albemarle Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Albemarle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Albemarle has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Albemarle to earn $6.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Albemarle Stock Up 5.4 %

ALB stock opened at $124.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.82. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $106.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $75,802,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 228.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,847,000 after purchasing an additional 339,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,582,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,118,007,000 after purchasing an additional 260,087 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ALB shares. Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.75.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

