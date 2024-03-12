Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Invst LLC

Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 124.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 85,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 162,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $42.96. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $47.09.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.