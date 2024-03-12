Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Alerus Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Alerus Financial has a payout ratio of 42.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alerus Financial to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALRS remained flat at $22.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,582. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.07 million, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $46.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 28.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Alerus Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

