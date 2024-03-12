ALEX Lab (ALEX) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. One ALEX Lab token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ALEX Lab has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. ALEX Lab has a total market capitalization of $149.42 million and $6.20 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ALEX Lab Token Profile

ALEX Lab was first traded on January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. The official message board for ALEX Lab is medium.com/alexgobtc. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. ALEX Lab’s official website is alexgo.io.

Buying and Selling ALEX Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.413772 USD and is up 6.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $9,990,566.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

