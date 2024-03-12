Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,095 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $100,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $200.32 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $203.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.53.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

