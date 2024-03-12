Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Invests $262,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 36.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PayPal by 420.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

