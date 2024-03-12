Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Invests $405,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VONV opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.03. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $76.79. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.4619 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.