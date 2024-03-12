AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 435,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.57. 239,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.