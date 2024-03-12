AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,868 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,028,000. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,071,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,897,000 after buying an additional 513,492 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,378. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $110.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.28.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

