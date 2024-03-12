AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,213.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 92,632 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 562,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,158 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,562,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 64,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $25.44. 228,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,517. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.