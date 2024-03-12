AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $40,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

IYF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.61. The stock had a trading volume of 27,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.32. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

