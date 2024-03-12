AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owned 0.89% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the first quarter valued at $324,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 176,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 53,771 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 392.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 57,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 45,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 141.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TBX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.33. 3,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,058. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $27.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81.

The ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (TBX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury (7-10 Y) index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index that tracks the daily performance of US Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between 7 and 10 years. TBX was launched on Apr 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

