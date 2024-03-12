AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.13, for a total value of $16,097,017.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.13, for a total transaction of $16,097,017.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,292,638 shares of company stock valued at $564,878,182 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $15.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $499.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,579,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,025,533. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $431.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.74. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.82 and a fifty-two week high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

