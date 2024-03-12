AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $340,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,743 shares of company stock worth $32,503,718 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.98. 31,200,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,705,148. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.51 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

