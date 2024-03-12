AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,647,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,934,270. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $210.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.