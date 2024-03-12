Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.31

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.31 and last traded at $38.11, with a volume of 1438153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 86,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

