Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,432,175,000 after buying an additional 14,746,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 278,859 shares of company stock worth $39,178,332. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.75. 11,931,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,699,324. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.94 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

