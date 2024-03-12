Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.
Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years. Alpine Income Property Trust has a payout ratio of -687.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.
Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance
NYSE PINE traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $218.06 million, a P/E ratio of 84.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PINE shares. Jonestrading cut their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.
