Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years. Alpine Income Property Trust has a payout ratio of -687.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PINE traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $218.06 million, a P/E ratio of 84.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 773.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PINE shares. Jonestrading cut their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Read Our Latest Report on PINE

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.